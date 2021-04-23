The Graph Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.62 Billion (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded down 18.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded 35.1% lower against the US dollar. One The Graph coin can currently be bought for $1.30 or 0.00002633 BTC on major exchanges. The Graph has a total market cap of $1.62 billion and $429.96 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00066313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00018540 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00092314 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.01 or 0.00673529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,089.34 or 0.08270877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00051271 BTC.

The Graph Coin Profile

The Graph (CRYPTO:GRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,666,867 coins. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

