The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.21.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

The Hershey stock opened at $162.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Hershey has a 12-month low of $125.50 and a 12-month high of $163.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.51.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Hershey will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,853,923.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,882,046. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

