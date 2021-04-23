The Howard Hughes Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.05 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HHC)

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Howard Hughes in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Howard Hughes’ FY2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

NYSE HHC opened at $104.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.48. The Howard Hughes has a twelve month low of $41.64 and a twelve month high of $107.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -103.82 and a beta of 1.60.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 34.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Jet Capital Investors L P boosted its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 79.5% during the third quarter. Jet Capital Investors L P now owns 395,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,752,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth $5,178,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Howard Hughes news, Director Allen J. Model bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.17 per share, with a total value of $417,831.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,297.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

