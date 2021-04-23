The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial raised their price objective on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Shares of The Howard Hughes stock opened at $104.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.48. The Howard Hughes has a 1 year low of $41.64 and a 1 year high of $107.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -103.82 and a beta of 1.60.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Howard Hughes will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Allen J. Model acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.17 per share, with a total value of $417,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,297.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 41,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

