The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Upgraded to “Buy” at CL King

CL King upgraded shares of The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

MIDD has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Middleby in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of The Middleby from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Middleby has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.56.

Get The Middleby alerts:

NASDAQ:MIDD traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $178.59. 6,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 1.77. The Middleby has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $185.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.70 and a 200 day moving average of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Middleby will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Middleby by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.