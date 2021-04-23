The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Given New $178.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $170.00 to $178.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.05.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC stock opened at $173.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.17 and its 200 day moving average is $149.98. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $93.27 and a one year high of $184.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,071 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.