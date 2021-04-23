The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Lowered to $148.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.93.

PG stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.15. The stock had a trading volume of 216,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,316,125. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In related news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 6,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $822,032.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $868,190.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,343 shares of company stock worth $70,435,679 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 103,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,952,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 264,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after acquiring an additional 30,447 shares during the period. Bank OZK increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 28,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

