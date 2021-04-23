The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $6,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,258.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,594 shares of company stock worth $1,418,589. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

PGR stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.46. 16,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,413. The company has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.23 and its 200 day moving average is $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $71.25 and a 12-month high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The company had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

