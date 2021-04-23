The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Rank Group (LON:RNK) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

RNK stock traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 186.20 ($2.43). 198,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Rank Group has a twelve month low of GBX 82.50 ($1.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 216.50 ($2.83). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 187.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 144.64. The company has a market capitalization of £872.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40.

The Rank Group Company Profile

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink and live entertainment.

