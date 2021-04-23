The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SGPYY. UBS Group upgraded The Sage Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Sage Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Sage Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGPYY opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of $30.07 and a 12 month high of $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average of $34.05.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

