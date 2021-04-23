The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

The Sherwin-Williams has raised its dividend by 57.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 42 consecutive years.

NYSE:SHW opened at $269.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.11 and a 200-day moving average of $242.69. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $164.86 and a 1 year high of $272.23.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO David B. Sewell sold 21,671 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.33, for a total value of $15,111,838.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,941,805.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut The Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.59.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

