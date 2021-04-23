The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stake Reduced by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management cut its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,487 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TD. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $66.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $67.23.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6314 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

