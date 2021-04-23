The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Hits New 12-Month High at $83.90

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$83.90 and last traded at C$83.70, with a volume of 1490316 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$82.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. CSFB increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$88.00 price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$81.43.

The company has a market capitalization of C$152.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$82.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$72.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.0400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.94%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

