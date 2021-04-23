The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Boosted by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,791,649,000 after purchasing an additional 392,065 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS opened at $182.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.92. The company has a market cap of $331.76 billion, a PE ratio of -114.94, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 864,487 shares of company stock worth $162,744,151 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.