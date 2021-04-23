The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Increased by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,230 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $182.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 864,487 shares of company stock valued at $162,744,151. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.