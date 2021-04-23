TheStreet Downgrades FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) to C+

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of FOX stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.44. 6,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,635. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.34. FOX has a 52-week low of $23.36 and a 52-week high of $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average of $31.08.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.