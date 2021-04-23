Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 9,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 491,487 shares.The stock last traded at $91.85 and had previously closed at $91.70.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

The stock has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 88.37%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,849,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,585 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,748,000 after buying an additional 1,430,600 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,319,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,292,000 after acquiring an additional 154,086 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,241,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,541,000 after acquiring an additional 137,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at $143,020,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

