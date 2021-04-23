Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Shares Gap Down to $141.28

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $141.28, but opened at $135.80. Thor Industries shares last traded at $135.80, with a volume of 211 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THO. TheStreet raised Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.13.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,261.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,056 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 15.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 5.9% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 28.0% during the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 14,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 91,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thor Industries (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

