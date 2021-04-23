THORChain (RUNE) Price Reaches $12.73 on Exchanges

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One THORChain coin can now be bought for approximately $12.73 or 0.00025133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and $216.31 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00062214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.64 or 0.00267770 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004016 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,524.23 or 0.99741795 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $322.49 or 0.00636646 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.70 or 0.01020027 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.60 or 0.00202556 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 235,097,776 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

