thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €12.60 by Baader Bank

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) received a €12.60 ($14.82) price objective from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TKA. Morgan Stanley set a €8.10 ($9.53) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €11.66 ($13.72).

Shares of TKA opened at €10.61 ($12.48) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is €8.34. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a fifty-two week high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

