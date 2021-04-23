Tiaa Fsb Purchases 25,073 Shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,550,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,073 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $87,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,000,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NUMV traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.65. 13,449 shares of the company traded hands. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average is $30.91.

