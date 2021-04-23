Tiaa Fsb Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Tiaa Fsb raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,267,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,966 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tiaa Fsb owned 7.97% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $1,096,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,087,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,571 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,637,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 758.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,744,000 after purchasing an additional 255,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,220.1% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 203,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after acquiring an additional 187,883 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $75.19. 42,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,500. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.76 and a twelve month high of $75.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.30.

