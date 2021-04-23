Tiaa Fsb Sells 6,570 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,004,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,570 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.3% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $365,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $382.87. 234,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,978,544. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $253.97 and a 52 week high of $384.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $366.75 and its 200-day moving average is $344.51.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

