tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $260.00

Shares of tinyBuild, Inc. (LON:TBLD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 260 ($3.40) and last traded at GBX 265 ($3.46), with a volume of 241176 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 258 ($3.37).

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on tinyBuild in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target for the company.

About tinyBuild (LON:TBLD)

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

