Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Stake Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 505,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,540 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.39% of Tompkins Financial worth $35,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tompkins Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,155,000 after acquiring an additional 91,207 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Tompkins Financial by 333.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,884 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tompkins Financial by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 18,358 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $899,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tompkins Financial by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 132,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of Tompkins Financial stock opened at $77.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.74. Tompkins Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.32 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.83 million. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 22.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.22%.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

