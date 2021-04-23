TON Token Price Down 36.3% Over Last 7 Days (TON)

TON Token (CURRENCY:TON) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One TON Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TON Token has a total market cap of $668,386.66 and approximately $79,212.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TON Token has traded 36.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TON Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00065412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00017734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00092553 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.56 or 0.00671026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00049989 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,601.27 or 0.07223155 BTC.

TON Token Profile

TON is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 coins. TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon. The official website for TON Token is toncommunity.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

TON Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TON Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TON Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TON Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TON Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TON Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.