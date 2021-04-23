Tornado (TCORE) Price Hits $68.08

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Tornado has a market cap of $408,453.47 and approximately $417,336.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tornado has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. One Tornado coin can currently be bought for approximately $68.08 or 0.00136847 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00063745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.54 or 0.00276490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003950 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00025292 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,818.01 or 1.00145223 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.31 or 0.00639880 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $509.38 or 0.01023959 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

