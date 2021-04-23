Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Sets New 12-Month High at $100.57

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$100.57 and last traded at C$100.13, with a volume of 2454 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$100.10.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$91.50 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Toromont Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$100.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$94.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$89.89.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$992.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$984.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 4.3200004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.25, for a total transaction of C$298,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$93,250. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,700 shares of company stock worth $717,485.

Toromont Industries Company Profile (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

