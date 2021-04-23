Total (EPA:FP) PT Set at €46.60 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Total (EPA:FP) received a €46.60 ($54.82) price target from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €44.27 ($52.09).

EPA FP opened at €36.90 ($43.41) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €39.52 and its 200-day moving average price is €35.49. Total has a 12 month low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 12 month high of €49.33 ($58.04).

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

