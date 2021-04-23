Total Produce plc (LON:TOT) to Issue Dividend of €0.03

Total Produce plc (LON:TOT) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Total Produce’s previous dividend of $0.009129. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Total Produce stock opened at GBX 180 ($2.35) on Friday. Total Produce has a 1 year low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 180 ($2.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of £699.71 million and a PE ratio of 20.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 169.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 134.58.
Total Produce Company Profile
Total Produce plc engages in procuring, marketing, and distributing fresh produce, health foods, and consumer goods worldwide. The company operates through Europe Â- Eurozone, Europe Â- Non-Eurozone, International, and Dole segments. It is involved in growing, sourcing, importing, packaging, marketing, and distributing various fresh fruits, vegetables, and flowers.
