Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys 27,726 Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 1,221.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,726 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter worth $235,000.

Shares of TBT stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.17.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

