Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU) by 3,985.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,240 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $597,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000.

Shares of MIDU opened at $62.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.48. Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $64.69.

