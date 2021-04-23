Toth Financial Advisory Corp Lowers Stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,310 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned approximately 0.43% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIB. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 419,904.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 96,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 96,578 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology stock opened at $88.15 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $56.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.78.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

