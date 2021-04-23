Toth Financial Advisory Corp Makes New Investment in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BERY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.31.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $4,023,000. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BERY opened at $62.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.12 and a 52-week high of $63.68.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

