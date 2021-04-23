Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases New Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDC. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Summit Insights raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.24.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $66.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.92. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $74.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.