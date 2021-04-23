Toth Financial Advisory Corp Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,126,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,529,000 after buying an additional 2,160,222 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,919,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,932,000 after purchasing an additional 427,002 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,184,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,420,000 after purchasing an additional 141,511 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,666,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,336,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,930,000 after purchasing an additional 119,961 shares during the last quarter.

SCHZ opened at $54.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.29. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.64 and a 12-month high of $56.98.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.