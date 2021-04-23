Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Tractor Supply stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.60. 29,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,851. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $191.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.99 and a 200 day moving average of $152.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSCO. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.32.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

