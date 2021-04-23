Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,280 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 80% compared to the typical volume of 1,822 call options.

Shares of EW stock opened at $96.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.24. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $66.23 and a 12-month high of $96.39.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.16.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $5,769,853.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $26,073,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $319,921.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,233,148 in the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

