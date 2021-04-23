Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies stock traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.71. The company had a trading volume of 19,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,598. The company has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $73.73 and a 12-month high of $174.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.