Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Releases Earnings Results

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 246.95% and a negative net margin of 21.74%.

NASDAQ TZOO traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 69,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.21 million, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average is $11.44. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TZOO shares. Noble Financial upgraded Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barrington Research raised Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

