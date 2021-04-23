Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sells $22,700.00 in Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $22,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,390.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Tricida stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 7.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.40. Tricida, Inc. has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $32.99.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,240,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,136,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tricida currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.65.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

