Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE TRN opened at $26.72 on Friday. Trinity Industries has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -534.40 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Trinity Industries news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $141,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,621.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Adams sold 15,727 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $473,225.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,266,529.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,577 shares of company stock worth $927,801. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

