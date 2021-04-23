Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Major Shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $191,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

M&G Investment Management Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $196,290.00.

On Friday, March 26th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total transaction of $131,840.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 8,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $578,080.00.

On Monday, March 8th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $206,460.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $338,750.00.

On Monday, March 1st, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $338,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $324,200.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 7,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $450,940.00.

On Friday, February 19th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 7,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $432,320.00.

NYSE TSE opened at $61.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -43.45 and a beta of 1.73. Trinseo S.A. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $76.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.39.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Trinseo’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSE. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Alembic Global Advisors increased their price objective on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

