Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $47.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $43.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TCOM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.33.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $38.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.98 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.09. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Trip.com Group’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,360,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,750 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,324,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,924,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,787,000 after purchasing an additional 698,027 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,141,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,070,000 after acquiring an additional 228,269 shares during the period.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

