TrueFeedBack 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $335,590.00 (TFB)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $15.68 million and approximately $335,590.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TrueFeedBack (TFB) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 6,357,575,089 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,089 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain. The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

