TrueFi (TRU) Trading Down 29.1% This Week

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. TrueFi has a market cap of $43.45 million and $4.28 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000609 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00067950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00019317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00092847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.55 or 0.00669494 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00052125 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,114.60 or 0.08112840 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

