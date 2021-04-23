TrueUSD Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 23rd. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $320.78 million and $286.26 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00068067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00019059 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00092460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $342.02 or 0.00676764 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00051641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.19 or 0.08099187 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 321,016,057 coins. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

TrueUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.