Truist Financial Corp Acquires 2,987 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Caleres were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Caleres by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caleres currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $498,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,117 shares in the company, valued at $10,228,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 22,500 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $512,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,630. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CAL stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $877.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Caleres, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $24.51.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.36 million. Caleres had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

