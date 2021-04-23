Truist Financial Corp Acquires New Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in U. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Unity Software by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Unity Software by 784.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $679,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,481,508.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $17,326,081.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,766 shares in the company, valued at $15,871,092.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 654,393 shares of company stock worth $70,832,824.

Unity Software stock opened at $101.90 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $174.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.93.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.87 million. Analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on U. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.30.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

