Truist Financial Corp Buys New Shares in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Nautilus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nautilus by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,526,000 after purchasing an additional 358,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 599,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 28,550 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 476,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 50,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 337,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 139,085 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Shares of NYSE NLS opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $484.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Nautilus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The firm had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 8,441 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $168,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nautilus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.